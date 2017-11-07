Newman with plenty to build on from WSU game

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Down the line, people will see the final score of last night’s Newman vs. Wichita State and think this game was all Shockers from the start. But for most of the first half, Newman went toe-to-toe with Wichita State, and that’s something the Jets can build on moving forward into the regular season.

First-year Newman head coach R.J. Allen was proud of the way his team competed, especially on defense. The Jets begin their regular season Friday at Fugate Gymnasium against Cameron.

