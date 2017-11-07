Kansas lawmakers to spend $400K for help on school funding

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislative leaders plan to spend $400,000 to get help in drafting a new public school funding law, including separate lawyers for the House and Senate.

The five top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed on the plan Tuesday. The two Democrats present at legislative leaders’ meeting called it a waste of money and opposed it.

The House and Senate each would spend $100,000 to hire its own attorney. The entire Legislature has had a single attorney previously.

Lawmakers also plan to spend $200,000 to hire a school finance expert to study how much it costs to finance a suitable education for every child.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last month that a law phasing in a $293 million increase in school funding over two years wasn’t sufficient.

