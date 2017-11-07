Kansas City voters OK $1 billion airport project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, have approved a $1 billion project to build a new privately financed airport in the city.

Tuesday’s vote followed years of debate on whether to demolish the current three horseshoe-shaped terminals at Kansas City International Airport and replace them with a single terminal. With most votes counted, the measure was winning by a 3-to-1 margin.

Supporters argued the current 45-year-old airport has outlived its usefulness and gives an embarrassing first impression to travelers and business leaders. They said the single terminal would provide more security, more comfort for passengers and the possibility of more flights. It will be funded by user fees and the airlines, not tax dollars.

Opponents wanted to redesign and renovate the current structures. They said the single terminal would be less secure and less convenient for travelers.

