Kansans safely dispose of more than 6 tons of medicines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of more than six tons of unused medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Kansas law enforcement officers collected 13,337 pounds of medicines at 87 locations throughout the state during the October 28 event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these semi-annual Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 131,030 pounds of medications in the 14 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

