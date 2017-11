(KSNW) – Randi Carter from Beauties and Beasts, Inc. stops by to tell us about an upcoming event and introduce us to their latest rescue, French Fry.

“Fur Ball” will be Sunday, November 12th, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Abode venue. You can enjoy live and silent auctions, a raffle, wine, and more. For more information and to buy a ticket, head over to BeautiesandBeasts.org