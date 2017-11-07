Holiday shopping hits high gear

(NBC News) – For the first time ever, a holiday shopping survey by the National Retail Federation shows more consumers are planning to do most of their shopping on the internet this year.

“Our survey found that 59 percent of Americans are going to be shopping online for this holiday season,” said Ana Serafin-Smith of the National Retail Federation.

So brands like Walmart, Target, Sears and many other have already announced some creative idea they are implementing in November to make sure they bring customers into their stores.

Walmart’s bringing in Santas for the kids and throwing 20,000 holiday parties at its nearly 5,000 stores across the country, while Sears is getting a jump on Black Friday, offering up to 50 percent off everything in their stores through Thanksgiving weekend.

To counter, Amazon launched its Black Friday deals last week, as the battle between online versus in-store heats up for the holidays.

Cyber Monday is forecasted to be the largest online shopping day in history, with $6.6 billion in online sales predicted, up 16.5 percent from 2016.

