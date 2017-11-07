Four seats up for grabs on the USD 259 Board of Education

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four seats were up for grabs on the USD 259 Board of Education

Board president Mike Rodee keeps his seat. winning 63 percent of the vote. Julie Hedrick will take over in District 2. Ron Rosales will take over in District 6.

In a very tight race with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Ben Blankley beat incumbent Betty Arnold by 123 votes.

KSN caught up with Blankley who says his dad convinced him to run for office.

“My dad, who is a retired elementary counselor, was like you should run for school board, and I was like that is a perfect fit because I can maintain my career and use my activism in a positive way for things that affect parents just like me.”

Blankley says he will begin reaching out to parents in his district to see what they consider priorities for kids.

