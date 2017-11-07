Former MLB Pitcher and Kansas Star Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

Roy Halladay (KSN Photo)

HOLIDAY, Fla. (KSNW) – Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon. The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Halladay pitched at the NBC World Series in Wichita back in July. He was part of the Kansas Star team.

