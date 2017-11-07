Election Day 2017: What you need to know

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are already heading to the polls for the general election.

Polls are now open until 7 p.m.

Election officials said to make sure your polling place is the same, as some locations did change. Polling places can be found on the Sedgwick County election website, the phone app or by calling the election office at (316) 660-7100.

County election commissioner, Tabitha Lehman, stressed the importance of being informed on who and what you’ll be voting on. The county website has a link to a sample ballot.

Lehman added that voters need to be aware about their school district elections. Depending on the district, voters may see all the candidates on their ballot or just candidates within the district in which the voter lives.

“Those school districts can define their own rules as to how their elections are conducted, so that does cause some confusion for voters,” said Lehman. “Like in [USD] 259, you will see all the candidates for all of the offices on your ballot, and you are eligible to vote for all of those so go ahead and do that.”

Lastly, bring a government-issued ID to check in with at the polls.

Dozens of cities across the county will vote on school and city leaders. In Wichita, voters will decide four school board races and three city council seats.

Wichita School District

District 1: Betty Arnold, Ben Blankley

District 2: Julie Hendrick, Trish Hileman, Debra Washington

District 5: Peter Grant, Mike Rodee

District 6: Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson, Ron Rosales

Wichita City Council (Only residents of the specific districts can vote)

District 1: Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard

District 3: James Clendenin, Wlliam Stofer

District 6: Cindy Claycomb, Sybil Strum

Lehman said people who live in Circle School District in Sedgwick County won’t head to the polls, as they don’t have anything to vote on. That’s only about 1,400 voters out of nearly 300,000 voters in the county.

Election officials said advanced voting is stronger than in 2013, and mail-in-ballots are about the same.

Lehman said she hopes people make it a priority to vote in today’s local elections.

“These offices that are up and candidates that are on your ballot this election, they have direct control of your tax dollars, whether it’s the school district or your city or improvement district or drainage district,” she said. “These people do have a direct impact on your day-to-day life.”

KSN is your local election headquarters, and we will follow all the races in Kansas.