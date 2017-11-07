Death of man found in burning home investigated as homicide

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning northeast Kansas home as a homicide.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim Monday as 34-year-old Joel Wales, of Eudora. He was found Friday after deputies arrived at the home south of Lawrence on Friday night following reports of gunshots.

No one else was inside the home. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

