City council want to hire company to ask for opinions on future of Century II

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Should it stay or should it go? The city is hiring a company to find out public opinion on the fate of Century II.

The city is now in the process of hiring “experienced and qualified facilitation and project consultants” to design and carry out a plan to get public opinions on the downtown building with the iconic building.

“I think the community is very interested in having a conversation about that whole site that presently is where our convention center and Century II are,” said Wichita city council member and vice mayor, Janet Miller. “And in some ways those things overlap. Century II is now the performing arts center and the convention center and then it’s connected with another piece called the Bob Brown Expo Hall which is also part of the convention center. So I think there’s a big conversation that still need to be had.”

And that will happen soon, as the conversation moves to the public arena.

Miller says any company interested in designing a plan to engage the public on the question of Century II can apply as soon as this week. Miller says a request for proposal will be on Wichita.gov, likely this week.

Miller also points out the council has not made up its mind on whether or not Century II stays, or goes. But, she says, some on the council agree that a new convention space has to be built.

“I do think there’s common agreement that Century II does not work well for both performing arts and conventions,” explains Miller. “The conventions center space does not work in any way for conventions. We are losing conventions, we are losing meetings, we’re losing so many opportunities right now because we don’t have adequate facilities.”

But Century II remains a question.

After a company is hired to engage the public, Miller says you can expect the city to start gathering ideas. But it may not be for a month or more, because Miller says this is a decision that could take some time.

“This is a fifty year decision we are making, so we have to be deliberate in what we do,” says Miller. “What comes next in that space will be around for a long time.”

The costs of the contract or agreement with a company to do a public engagement on Century II public engagement will funded through the Tourism and Convention fund. Miller did not offer a cost estimate for the public engagement, but said it would be as cost-efficient as possible, while considering the best company for job.