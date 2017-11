JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Junction City Police Department is investigating vandalism at Highland Cemetery.

Thirty stones were damaged last night or early this morning. If anyone has any information, call JCPD 785-762-5912 or leave a webtip by clicking here.

You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

