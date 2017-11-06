Vote for Douglas Avenue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Douglas Avenue has been nominated for the “Great Places in America People’s Choice Award” by the American Planning Association, one of five nominees from across the country.

Wichita Downtown Development Corporation wants the community’s help with the award. Voting closes tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7.

