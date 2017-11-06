Target releases 2017 Black Friday ad

Target has released their black Friday ad.

The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 6 p.m. on the day of the turkey feast and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. That’s different from last year when it kept the stores open straight through the night.

Some of the deals feature a Google Home Mini for $29 and urBeats In-Ear Wired Headphones for $49.99.

View the One-Day Target Early Access Black Friday Sale Ad here or below.

