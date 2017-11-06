Salvation Army gives out winter items

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we continue to see cold temperatures, the Salvation Army wants to do its part to keep Sedgwick County residents warm.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Salvation Army will give out winter items for free to all ages. However, the items will be available to those in need until November 20.

The items include coats, blankets, gloves and hats. All of the items were donated and professionally cleaned, in preparation for the event.

The Warm Hearts Coat Distribution will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army. Make sure to bring an ID for every person in the household, proof of income and proof of residency.

The giveaway event is a nationwide effort.

Locally, Major Joseph Wheeler said the organization usually hands out more than 4,000 coats to children and adults.

“If the body is cold, we’re putting them in harm’s way. They’re going to be more susceptible to illnesses and getting sick,” said Wheeler. “You have the potential of, not just colds, but pneumonia, and we’re extremely concerned for those who are young and those who are elderly who may not have a coat.”

Wheeler said he hopes to distribute more than 4,000 coats — however, this year, they didn’t receive as many donations as they did in past years.

“The need for them continues to increase but the resources doesn’t always become available,” said Wheeler.

The Salvation Army’s greatest need is for children and larger-sized adult coats.

The Salvation Army always accepts money and clothing donations. Those interested in helping can drop their donation off at 350 N Market Street.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.