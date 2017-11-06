Pratt schools to close after email threat

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt school district, USD 382, reports there will be no classes on Tuesday after the district received an email threat Monday.

Superintendent Suzan Patton said in a statement posted on the district’s website after the threat was received, the district immediately called the Pratt Police Department and set its emergency response plan in motion to notify parents, students and district employees.

Patton said the district is working with its email provider to determine the origin of the threat. She added, however, that will take time.

“With the information we had, administration determined that we need more time to determine the origins and nature of the threat,” Patton said. “To provide the necessary time to properly investigate, we are canceling tonight’s Scholars Bowl and canceling classes tomorrow to allow for a full and proper inspection of each of our buildings.”

