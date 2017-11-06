Police: Drug transaction leads to shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Lincoln.

The man was transported to Wesley Medical Center by private vehicle.

“Inside the vehicle, there were three other adults and also an infant child. Through the investigation, it was learned that the adults went to the apartments in the 4900 block of East Lincoln to be involved in a drug transaction,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “Two unknown suspects began shooting and striking the 20-year-old male once and the vehicle multiple times.”

Officers arrived at the apartment and located multiple shell casings, vehicle and building damage.

If you know anything about the crime,  you are asked to call detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

