Manhattan man admits to painting racist graffiti on own car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department reports that the owner of the car that was vandalized with hateful, racist messages last week in Manhattan was responsible for graffiti, but will not face charges.

On November 1, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Claflin Road regarding a parked vehicle in an area apartment complex that had been defaced with racist graffiti and a threat.

During the investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Dauntarius Williams, 21, of Manhattan, admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the graffiti.

Despite having filed a false report, RCPD said the filing of criminal charges against Williams for having done so would not be in the best interests of the citizens who comprise the Manhattan community.

RCPD said Williams was genuinely remorseful and expressed sincere regret that his actions had resulted in the negative media attention that resulted.

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community. The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I

wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all,” Williams said.

RCPD said the recognize the difficulties this case created in the community and the emotions that matters of this nature bring to the surface.

“While the community response to the incident was warranted based on the information available at the time, the facts are now different than previously reported. We want to encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on this new information. We hope the community will remain vigilant, engaged and concerned for the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens.”

The FBI took over the investigation, with help from the RCPD.

