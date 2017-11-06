Man arrested after theft of police vehicle in Manhattan

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing a police vehicle in Manhattan.

The Hays Post reports that the 32-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday and is being held on $32,000 bond.

Riley County Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the police vehicle was stolen Friday night after a stop involving several suspects. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that the suspect has previous convictions for aggravated battery and burglary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s