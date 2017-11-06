Man arrested after theft of police vehicle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing a police vehicle in Manhattan.

The Hays Post reports that the 32-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday and is being held on $32,000 bond.

Riley County Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the police vehicle was stolen Friday night after a stop involving several suspects. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that the suspect has previous convictions for aggravated battery and burglary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.