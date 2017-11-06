KSN asks city council district 1 candidates about priorities

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you voting this week? Two candidates for the city council district #1 hope you get out and vote.

Mike Kinard is a business owner who hopes to make his way onto the city council. Brandon Johnson is the other candidate, who has spent time as Executive Director of Community Operations Recover Empowerment, or CORE, a non-profit that focuses on economic development, civic engagement and other community issues.

We asked about city money, and what they see as a priority.

“Listening to the city manager we have 21st century needs on a 20th century budget,” says Johnson. “We’ve got to look at ways in which we can increase revenues, whether that’s lobbying to our state to make sure our city can get our fair share of internet sales tax, because we are not doing that right now.”

“Everybody wants better streets and public safety is always important to people so far as where we spend our money as a city,” says Kinard. “But the thing I’d really like to focus on is trying to grow the budget through the development of small businesses because with small businesses. That is the backbone of creating jobs. If you create jobs you create tax base and with a bigger tax base we as a city have more money to spend.”

We also asked about streets, and their priorities for improving city roadways.

“First we must finish the innovation campus at WSU to make that drivable again,” says Kinard. “With the sale of the Hyatt (hotel) there were actually monies that were put aside just for streets. And we just have to get in and find the most needed areas, needed neighborhoods that need the improvement for their street because everyone has a pothole the want to get fixed.”

“Our whole campaign has been on highlighting certain neighborhoods,” says Johnson. “There’s vast areas in district one where there are not sidewalks. There are areas where one side has a sidewalk and the other side doesn’t. So one of our priorities should be getting with our neighborhood associations to build those priorities.”

Both say they will continue to get out the vote and continue talking to voters, through Tuesday.

The district #1 seat is open because current council member Lavonta Williams is leaving the council because of term limits.