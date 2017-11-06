Frostbite Regatta held Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita hosted the 26th annual Frostbite Regatta over the weekend.

Rowing teams from 25 clubs, covering seven states, were out on the Little Arkansas for the river race. In all, more than 600 athletes got in on the 1.7 mile race.

It started at the 11th Street bridge and ended near the banks of the Riverside Tennis Center.

One, two and eight man boats competed in timed races, and it’s a race that some say is helping to attract more interest in the sport of rowing.

“It’s always been a popular event, when it started it was one of the few in the area and now there are many more regattas in the fall, but we’re still a strong regatta,” said Jay Pfeiffer, Wichita Rowing Association President.

If you missed this year’s race, it’s an annual tradition, so they will be back next year.

