Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Update

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is still plenty of time to vote, but Goddard Eisenhower vs. Goddard currently is on top in this week’s Game of the Week polls.

The crosstown rivalry game features the 10-0 Lions trying to make a return to the 5A state title game, while the Tigers have won straight after starting the season 0-5.

Andale vs. Andover Central is currently in second place, with McPherson vs. Maize South in third place. To vote, head to KSN’s sports page. The polls will remain open until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and we’ll announce the winning matchup on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6!

