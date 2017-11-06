Former Anderson County jailer arrested for unlawful sexual relations

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A former corrections officer of the Anderson County Jail was arrested by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents today.

Lexington J. Laiter, 27, was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. at his home in Garnett. He was arrested for 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations. The incidents are alleged to have occurred while Laiter was an employee at the jail.

In January of this year, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to investigate allegations against Laiter. He was hired as a jail employee in February of 2013 and was fired in December of 2016.

Following his arrest, Laiter was booked into the Osage County Jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.