Fire crews respond to fire at Franklin Elementary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews responded to a building fire at Franklin Elementary.

It is happened in the 200 block of South Elizabeth just after 11 a.m. According to fire crews, they located smoke in a hallway. The school has been evacuated.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene.

Franklin Elementary has evacuated to Allison due to smoke in the building. Students are safe. More information will be shared as we get it. — WichitaPublicSchools (@WichitaUSD259) November 6, 2017

