Finney County sales tax increase on the ballot

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters across the state are going to the polls tomorrow, and we’re keeping an eye on some ballot initiatives that are up for a vote.

One initiative is a .3 percent sales tax increase in Finney County.

The additional tax revenue will go to fund several big-ticket projects in the county,

The goal is to raise more than $2 million annually over 15 years to fund about $18 million in major construction projects, including exhibits at the zoo, upgrades to Jennie Barker Road, and a new shooting range for the police department.

“The final project,” said Garden City Manager Matt Allen, “which would represent the last ten years of the sales tax, would be the construction of and equipping of a third fire station, or east fire station, that would also serve as an EMS outpost and a law enforcement substation.”

Because Garden City is a shopping hub for the region, shoppers spend more than $460 million in the city’s stores each year.

In Holcomb, voters will decide on two multi-million dollar measures to upgrade and expand school facilities and increase security.