Father of 12 year old who committed suicide searching for answers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A Wichita father is dealing with tragedy after his 12-year-old son committed suicide.

It’s his wish that more parents know about the warning signs and what can be done to prevent this kind of tragedy.

“It is not something you want to find out,” says Jason Birmingham. “It does not make any sense. It really just doesn’t make any sense.”

It’s only been two days since Birmingham heard the devastating news his son, Kameron Williamson, only 12 years old, hanged himself.

“I do feel like it was something he tried to keep to himself,” says Birmingham.

In most pictures, Kameron is smiling or making a goofy face.

“He loved to go fishing. He liked the outdoors. He was just really happy and loving all the time. I never saw anything else out of him,” says Birmingham.

Birmingham says he got to see his son a few times a month.

He’s reflecting on those times together now more than ever.

“I wish there is more that I could have done and that I would have known,” says Birmingham.

He is looking for anything he may have missed.

Some sketches stick out in his mind.

“I noticed a few that mentioned the word ‘alone’ I seen that a few times in those drawings,” says Birmingham.

But he says Kameron brushed it off.

“He had assured me that that ‘this is what I draw,” says Birmingham.

Was it a problem at school, social media bullying? Jason says he’s not placing blame.

“This isn’t the time and that is not the thing to do. That is not the way to honor my son.”

Birmingham says all he can do now, is remember his son, and help other youth in the dark.

“If it was bullying, maybe becoming involved with some outreach groups or something. I am really thinking of some way of trying to bring something positive out of it.”

Birmingham is reaching out to his son’s school to talk with administrators to find out more about his son’s school experience.

We also reached out and the principal said they don’t know of any instances of Kameron being bullied.