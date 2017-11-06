Cowley County authorities identify victim in fatal crash

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
KSN File Photo

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Cowley County have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cowley County Saturday afternoon west of Arkansas City.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release the crash occurred about 1:54 p.m. in the 2000 block of US Highway 166.

Falletti said 54-year-old Kevin Davis was traveling westbound on US 166 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when a 2016 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 70-year-old Haysville woman was headed eastbound and turned into the path of Davis’ truck. Davis attempted avoid the other truck and after colliding with it, his vehicle entered a ditch and began to roll.  Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Davis’ truck were injured and taken to the South Central Kansas Medical Center i Arkansas City.

The driver of the truck that pulled in front of Davis’ vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s