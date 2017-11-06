Cowley County authorities identify victim in fatal crash

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Cowley County have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cowley County Saturday afternoon west of Arkansas City.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release the crash occurred about 1:54 p.m. in the 2000 block of US Highway 166.

Falletti said 54-year-old Kevin Davis was traveling westbound on US 166 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when a 2016 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 70-year-old Haysville woman was headed eastbound and turned into the path of Davis’ truck. Davis attempted avoid the other truck and after colliding with it, his vehicle entered a ditch and began to roll. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Davis’ truck were injured and taken to the South Central Kansas Medical Center i Arkansas City.

The driver of the truck that pulled in front of Davis’ vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.