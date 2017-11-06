ATF offers $5,000 reward in Petra restaurant fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives today announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting a fire that caused extensive damage to Petra Restaurant.

On Nov. 1, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Petra Restaurant located at 6140 E 21st Street. The fire was quickly brought under control, but not before causing extensive damage.

After several days of investigation, authorities have determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the fire.

The Wichita Fire and Police Departments, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this arson should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its’ website at www.atf.gove/contact/atftips, or text 63975 using the code ATFKC. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

