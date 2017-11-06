2 injured after small plane crashes in northeast Kansas

ST. MARYS, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a pilot and passenger have been injured after a small plane crashed in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around noon Sunday in Pottawatomie County as the pilot was flying the T-Bird fixed wing aircraft to Lyndon, near Pomona Lake. The patrol says a propeller broke and the aircraft lost power. The plane crashed before reaching the airfield.

The pilot and his passenger were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

