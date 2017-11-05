Wichita State Defeats Temple

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 21 Wichita State defeated Temple, 3-0, inside Charles Koch Arena to remain unbeaten in conference play heading into the final six games of the season. The Shockers won by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-23.

Senior Abbie Lehman finished with 15 kills, hitting .577 along with 6 blocks. Mikaela Raudsepp collected 10 kills to go with seven digs for WSU. The Shockers had 57 digs, with four players in double figures.

Set 1:

• The teams exchanged points early until a run of kills and block assists by Tabitha Brown and Emma Wright forced a Temple timeout at 8-4

• Temple cut into the lead until a kill from Alex Koon and block assist by Abbie Lehman and Emily Hiebert pushed the lead back to 12-10

• The Owls tied the game at 14-14 and the teams exchanged points until a Wright kill and Hiebert service ace gave the Shockers a two point lead at 23-21 and forced a Temple timeout

• A long rally ending with Brown’s third kill of the night gave the Shockers a three point lead before another Brown kill won the set 25-22

Set 2:

• The Shockers used two 3-0 runs early, including kills from Raudsepp, Lehman and Koon, to force a Temple timeout at 6-1

• Temple cut into the lead until Lehman’s seventh kill of the afternoon and Brown’s fifth pushed the lead back to five at 9-4

• The Shockers pushed the lead to seven on back-to-back kills from Raudsepp before a 3-0 Owls run forced a Wichita State timeout at 14-10

• The lead stayed at four until a block assist from Raudsepp and Lehman and Lehman’s eighth kill of the day pushed the lead to six [18-12] and forced a Owls timeout

• The Owls cut into the lead on a 3-0 run before back-to-back block assists from Lehman and Hiebert stretched the lead to seven at 22-15

• Lehman’s 10th and 11th kills of the afternoon gave the Shockers set point at 24-16 before a service ace from Koon won the set

Set 3:

• Wichita State used a 4-0 run, including three Raudsepp kills, to force a Temple timeout at 8-4

• The Owls cut into the lead and kept it to at least two until a kill and block assist tied the match at 15-15

• Raudsepp’s 10th kill of the afternoon and Brown’s eighth pushed the lead back to three at 20-17

• The Owls cut the lead to one before Chase Jackson‘s second kill of the day gave the Shockers a two point cushion at 23-21 and forced a Temple timeout

• Lehman’s 14th kill of the game gave the Shockers set point before a Wright kill gave Wichita State a 25-23 victory