WICHITA, Kan. (KNSS) –¬†Authorities say a woman was struck and killed by a train in south Wichita near Mt. Vernon and K-15 around 9:30 Saturday evening.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found a 27-year-old woman lying on the tracks. She was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the woman’s death. ¬†Besides the train engineer, there were no other witnesses.