Seattle dog on the loose in Kansas for 3 months, returned

LINDSBOR, Kan. (AP) – A 4-year-old dog who escaped at a Kansas rest stop while en route to his new adoptive home in Seattle has been found after three months.

The Salina Journal reports that Domino is a black-and-white Border Collie-Labrador mix who was saved from a high-kill shelter in Texas. Domino was eventually adopted by Katie Aretz, a Seattle resident who found him online.

But on his way to Aretz, Domino escaped from his crate Aug. 3 at a rest stop in Lindsborg and was missing for several months.

Though many volunteer groups’ searches turned up unsuccessful, one volunteer found Domino, who didn’t resist being taken.

Aretz flew to Kansas to finally meet her new companion last week and take him back to Seattle. He’s now microchipped for identification.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.