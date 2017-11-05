Nearly 4-hour standoff ends in east Kansas

By Published:

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is now behind bars after having an overnight standoff with authorities.

Greenwood County Sheriff Heath A. Samuels says that incident started at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

The Sheriff says the standoff lasted until 4 a.m.

That’s when they say 24-year-old Loren Chavez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say no one was injured during the investigation.

Though the cause of the standoff has not been made public, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations in this case.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s