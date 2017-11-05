Nearly 4-hour standoff ends in east Kansas

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is now behind bars after having an overnight standoff with authorities.

Greenwood County Sheriff Heath A. Samuels says that incident started at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

The Sheriff says the standoff lasted until 4 a.m.

That’s when they say 24-year-old Loren Chavez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say no one was injured during the investigation.

Though the cause of the standoff has not been made public, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations in this case.