Much of Broadway shut down Sunday for annual Wichita Toy Run

By Published:
More than 200 people came out to support the 2017 Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have noticed much of Broadway was shut down in Wichita Sunday. The shutdown happened because more than 200 motorcycle riders roared out of Lawrence Dumont Stadium to drop off Christmas items for Kansas kids.

It was all part of the 2017 Wichita Toy Run.

The group took their annual ride down Broadway Street, bringing toys and donations to the Hartman Arena.

One rider involved in the cause said the toy run is one event he looks forward to every year.

“I come back every year to raise toys and money for children that unfortunately…their parents can’t afford to get them stuff,” said Leslie Hitchcock, Kansas Modified Bike Association. “We try to do what we can to raise money for children in need.”

Proceeds from Sunday’s toy run will go to helping programs for the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots and the Kansas Food Bank.

