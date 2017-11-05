Mother of ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon dies

By Published:
Jimmy Fallon
FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file photo, "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon attends the NBC Network 2014 Upfront presentation at the Javits Center in New York. Fallons told The Associated Press Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that he donated $100,000 to his high school alma mater, Saugerties High School in upstate New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The mother of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his “biggest fan.”

“The Tonight Show” had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son’s first night hosting “The Tonight Show” in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

