Johnson, Kinard to face off in Tuesday election

Related Coverage District 1 city council candidates sound off at local forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Wichita will decide which man will take charge of efforts in Wichita’s district one between community activist Brandon Johnson or former school board member Mike Kinard.

One of the two men will replace councilwoman LaVonta Williams who is not running again due to term limits.

Before running for city council, Mike Kinard was on the Wichita school board from 2001 to 2005 and also owns a small business. His involvement includes youth empowerment programs at his church and Urban League. If elected, Kinard would opt to grow the budget by adding jobs.

“With small businesses, that is the backbone in creating jobs. You create jobs, you create a bigger tax base, with a bigger tax base, we as a city have more money to spend,” Kinard said Sunday.

Kinard spent the day reminding people of the November 7 election.

Similarly, Brandon Johnson reports he continues to go door-to-door talking to constituents.

If elected, this would be Johnson’s first time holding office. Johnson has led efforts to improve community relations and if elected to council, wants to ensure the city is getting its fair share of income.

“Listening to the city manager, we have 21st century needs on a 20th century budget so we’ve got to look at ways we can increase revenues whether that’s lobbying to our state to make sure our city can get our fair share of internet sales tax because we’re not doing that right now,” Johnson said.

This story is developing.