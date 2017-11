MARYVILLE, Mo.(KSNW) – Fort Hays State outlasted Northwest Missouri State 13-12 on the road in a great battle between the top two defensive teams in the MIAA on Saturday.

The No. 6 ranked Tigers moved to 10-0 overall, while the No. 8 Bearcats dropped their second straight game and moved to 8-2. The Tigers secured the MIAA Championship outright with the win. The Tigers snapped Northwest Missouri State’s 23 game home winning streak.