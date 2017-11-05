18-year-old man dies in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Comanche County.

The crash happened about one mile south of Protection, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joaquin Alonso Rivero-Venegas, 18, of Coldwater, was driving northbound on county road 5 when he lost control of the Ram pickup truck he was driving and rolled the vehicle.

Authorities say Rivero-Venegas was partially ejected from the truck.

