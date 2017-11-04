WPD searching for 2 men after attempted armed robbery at a Wichita McDonald’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two suspects after an early morning attempted armed robbery at a Wichita McDonald’s.

According to WPD officer Paul Cruz, two men armed with handguns walked into the McDonald’s in the 500 block of N. Hillside and demanded money.

Cruz said all of the employees ran out of the restaurant and the suspects fled on foot. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported. The attempted robbery happened around 6:00 a.m.

The suspects are both men and they were said to be wearing black spider masks.

If you have any information, please contact the WPD.

