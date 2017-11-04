Wichita State Wins Exhibition vs Henderson State

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 7/8 Wichita State shot 58 percent from the field and smothered Henderson State defensively to secure a 90-53 exhibition win, Saturday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers led 17-3 after just four minutes and were never threatened. Up 58-27 at the break, they held the visiting Reddies without a field goal for the first 13 minutes of the second half to grown the lead to as many as 45 points.

Shaquille Morris led five Shockers in double-figures with 16 points in only 17 minutes. Darral Willis Jr. added 14 points and seven boards. Samajae Haynes-Jones made his first start in the Black and Yellow and tallied 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Conner Frankamp scored all 10 of his points in the first half, and Rashard Kelly tacked on 10 of his own.