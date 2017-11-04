Wichita Police see recent spike in robberies

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – In the past few weeks, Wichita police say they’ve seen a rise in the number of robberies and armed robberies.

“We do see an influx this time of year, I don’t know why that is. Usually it’s one person that contributes to (them) if we have an influx of robberies,” says Wichita Police Sergeant, Roderick Miller. “Like last weekend, we had ten over the weekend. One person was contributing to those ten, and we had 18 for the month of October.”

Sgt. Miller works the robbery division at police headquarters. Before his current job, he was a crime scene supervisor.

Now Miller works to collaborate, to solve the recent string of robberies. Miller also says his office continues to work with the Gang Task Force, community police officers and special tactical teams to identify trends and specific suspects.

“On our smaller-scale robberies that we investigate, it’s usually the detectives and the officers, our community policing officers, officers that are out there on the beat, having contact with the community members,” says Sgt. Miller. “On our larger-scale robberies we will use investigators here on the floor, along with officers that are assigned to investigations. And our federal partners as well.”

Sgt. Miller says a joint task force with Wichita Police and the FBI helps solve robberies when they see a rise in robbery numbers like they are seeing now.

But he says they also rely on the public.

“We count on the community and the officers out on the street, to do their part, sending us information,” says Sgt. Miller. “Calling in tips is vital to solving these crimes. It’s just part of our daily work.”

And Sgt. Miller says video surveillance is always a good investment for a business or a homeowner.

“Lighting, video, other businesses, watching each other’s back as a community all plays a big part,” says Sgt. Miller. “Being a victim of any crime, it’s going to take a lot of resources with the police department. Typically on robberies I will revert back to (what I said) last week, when we had ten over the weekend. It took everybody in investigations and robbery, which there’s six of us including myself, to investigate those crimes.”

Sgt. Miller says they have a suspect identified in many of the recent crimes. And while a team of investigators works to solve the recent string of burglaries with help from the community calling in tips, Miller says you should not try to stop a robber yourself.

“If you’re robbed at gunpoint or robbed, period, give it up,” says Sgt. Miller. “The money is not worth it. Property is not worth it. Just be a good witness. Do what they tell you to do and call 911 immediately.”

Finally, they have to locate the suspects they have identified. But the public’s help is also a valuable resource.

“Crime Stoppers is a wonderful tool,” says Sgt. Miller. “Use it. You never know when that next tip is going to be the one.”