Westar Energy giving away free LED bulbs to promote home safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is giving away LED light bulbs in Wichita on Saturday.

The energy company is inviting residents to pick up a free LED bulb for your porch light. The giveaway is intended to help improve the safety of your family home.

The company is reminding residents of the following benefits of a proper porch light:

helps loved ones get inside more quickly without fumbling around in the dark to open the door

see who is at your door when it’s dark outside

deter intruders from your home at night

help Westar know if your power is back on after or during a power outage

If you would to pick up your free bulb, stop by the Save-A-Lot parking lot at 2402 E. 13th Street N. The event lasts until 3:00 p.m.

