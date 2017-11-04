Westar Energy giving away free LED bulbs to promote home safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is giving away LED light bulbs in Wichita on Saturday.

The energy company is inviting residents to pick up a free LED bulb for your porch light. The giveaway is intended to help improve the safety of your family home.

The company is reminding residents of the following benefits of a proper porch light:

  • helps loved ones get inside more quickly without fumbling around in the dark to open the door
  • see who is at your door when it’s dark outside
  • deter intruders from your home at night
  • help Westar know if your power is back on after or during a power outage

If you would to pick up your free bulb, stop by the Save-A-Lot parking lot at 2402 E. 13th Street N. The event lasts until 3:00 p.m.

