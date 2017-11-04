Students and staff team up with ICTrees to beautify South High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday more than 60 students at South High are making a difference, one tree at a time.

The students planted dozens of new trees around the school’s campus. High school staff also planted trees.

Students and staff teamed up with ICTrees to improve the look of the school. ICTrees donated all of the trees, materials and equipment. The local nonprofit also showed students and staff how to plant and care for the new trees.

One educator said the tree planting also gave the students a better sense of school pride, and a better connection to their community.

“Our goal is to try and beautify South High School,” said Aaron Lechien, Assistant Principal of South High School. “And just reflect the pride that we have in South and show everybody this is a great place to be, for alumni to come back to, and we’re going to get better, and better for everybody in the community.”

ICTrees is dedicated to improving Wichita and Sedgwick County by planting more trees in parks, schools and neighborhoods.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.