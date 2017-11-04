Spirit AeroSystem employee seriously injured in workplace incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Spirit AeroSystems employee was seriously injured in a workplace incident Friday at the company’s Wichita site.

According to a spokesperson from Spirit AeroSystems, emergency medical teams from both Spirit and Sedgwick County attended to the employee before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment.

It is unclear what caused the incident, but an investigation is underway.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority,” said Fred Malley, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for Spirit AeroSystems in a statement to KSN.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.