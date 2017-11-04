Multiple crews battling grain bin fire in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Sumner and Cowley counties are responding to a grain bin fire.

The fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. southeast of Wellington.

According to James Fair, Emergency Manager for Sumner County, two grain bins are on fire. Each of the bins hold about 435,000 bushels.

Fair said at least five different fire departments are battling the blaze and it could take crews well into the night to put out the fire.

