Man steals police car, gets arrested in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The man who stole a police patrol car in Riley County has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said the patrol car was stolen around 6:40 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th and Yuma Streets.

Police say the person who stole the patrol car was in the car that was pulled over. Police later found the vehicle undamaged less than an hour later in the 1100 block of Colorado St., but were unable to find the person that stole it.

Police later arrested Anthony Johnson, 31, of Junction City, around 2:30 Saturday morning on several charges.

No one was hurt in the incident.

