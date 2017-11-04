Man found dead in burned Kansas home after reported gunshots

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a burning home after gunshots were reported in the Lawrence, Kansas area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home south of Lawrence on Friday night following reports of gunshots. The house was on fire.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a man was found dead in the home after firefighters put out the flames. No one else was inside.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity, and the cause of his death is being investigated as suspicious. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

