Kansas man meets Michael Phelps in “dream come true”

By Published: Updated:
Michael Phelps and Austin Levingston

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – You may remember Austin Levingston, the 23 year old Great Bend swimmer who falls on the Autism spectrum, from when he gained big attention for reaching out to his celebrity athlete idol and look-a-like, Michael Phelps.

In a weekend dream come true, Levingston was one of 30 Special Olympic athletes chosen to attend a swim camp put on by the Michael Phelps foundation on Saturday in Chicago.

“It’s a dream,” Levingston said.

Levingston spent Saturday honing his skills with help from the Michael Phelps Foundation, but perhaps the highlight of the weekend: receiving an award from Phelps himself.

Levingston received a Michael Phelps Foundation IM Awesome Award from Phelps, complete with a handshake and a hug. His mom, grandma and sister all were in attendance.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for details.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s