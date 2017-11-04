Kansas man meets Michael Phelps in “dream come true”

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – You may remember Austin Levingston, the 23 year old Great Bend swimmer who falls on the Autism spectrum, from when he gained big attention for reaching out to his celebrity athlete idol and look-a-like, Michael Phelps.

In a weekend dream come true, Levingston was one of 30 Special Olympic athletes chosen to attend a swim camp put on by the Michael Phelps foundation on Saturday in Chicago.

“It’s a dream,” Levingston said.

Levingston spent Saturday honing his skills with help from the Michael Phelps Foundation, but perhaps the highlight of the weekend: receiving an award from Phelps himself.

Levingston received a Michael Phelps Foundation IM Awesome Award from Phelps, complete with a handshake and a hug. His mom, grandma and sister all were in attendance.

