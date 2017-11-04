Hays police arrest armed robbery suspect

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department arrested a robbery suspect early Saturday morning.

Late Friday, officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated robbery at the Tiger Mart Convenience Store in the 300 block of West 8th Street.

A person reported a suspect entered the business, pulled a gun, and demanded cash. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled. No one was injured.

Hays police located the suspect at an apartment complex in the northwest part of town. Two people were arrested. The gun and stolen money were recovered.

