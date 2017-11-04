Community encouraged to ask questions about Dunbar Theatre

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a time when Wichita was segregated, the African-American community found solace and entertainment at the historic Dunbar Theatre on Cleveland street.

The Wichita city council adopted the McAdams Neighborhood Revitalization Plan in 2003. Part of the plan is the revitalization of the theater to serve as an anchor for commercial redevelopment in the north central part of the city.

Locally, the community is pushing for the project’s funding in a plea to city council which will take place November 21.

Tye McEwen is the producer/director of the African American theater group called: redefining blackness.

“We have no place to go to perform these so every year we’re looking for a new place to host. With the Dunbar Theatre, that would be a permanent community area the kids can go to, they can practice, they can do fine arts, they can do theatre and it’s in their own community,” McEwen said.

McEwen explains, teaching fine arts keeps kids from falling into bad habits like drugs. She also notes, some of the African-American kids in her troop can’t just up and pay big dollars for classes through WSU or other private groups.

The Dunbar Theatre revitalization currently comes in at $5.2 million, largely because developers want to turn it into an entertainment hub that includes community offices, a cafe and a black box, which would allow for 150-180 more seats according to John E. Hall with the city of Wichita.

It’s currently owned by Power CDC. Executive director James W. Arbertha served as a guest panelist on Saturday night for a Q&A community panel on the project. They took questions from social media and those in the audience.

“We want the community to ask us any and everything that comes to their mind about the Dunbar Theatre…we don’t want nobody doubt nothing. Ask and you shall receive tonight,” Arbertha said.

Currently the three ways to show support for the project is through donation, showing up to the city council meeting on November 21, or writing how you feel to city councilwoman LaVonta Williams at LKWilliams@wichita.gov.

The city’s Capital Feasibility & Program Business Plan can be found here.